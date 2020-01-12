Teen killed in Uttarakhand as cold wave conditions hit normal life

india

One student died while six others were rescued from heavy snow by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday night in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand even as cold conditions threw normal life out of gear across north India on Saturday.

According to officials in Uttarkashi, all the students aged 18-21, studying in an Industrial Training Institute centre, were heading home when they got stuck amid heavy snowfall.

SDRF spokesperson Praveen Alok said they received an emergency call from one of the students on Friday at 5 pm. “The team reached the spot around 10.30 pm on foot, braving heavy snow. They found one student, Anuj Semwal, 18, in an unconscious state,” said Alok. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

Meanwhile, an avalanche warning has been issued in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh for Sunday following widespread snowfall, while a spell of moderate to high-intensity snowfall is most likely across Kashmir and upper reaches of Jammu region till Sunday night.

A fresh orange warning of heavy rain and snowfall till January 17 has been issued for Himachal. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday, the India Meteorological department predicted.