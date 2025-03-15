Tej Pratap’s Holi bike ride to CM Nitish Kumar’s residence: ‘Paltu chacha kaha’ | Video

RJD leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Holi celebration involved a scooter ride to chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence followed by a bold political taunt. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap celebrates Holi with party workers at his residence, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)

In a video, which is now viral on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav can be seen loudly exclaiming "Paltu chacha kaha hai [where is paltu chacha]," as he arrived at the gates of the Bihar chief minister's official residence.

The term "Paltu," which translates to "flip-flop," is often used by opposition leaders to mock Nitish Kumar ever since he broke the alliance with the RJD and Congress, only to later rejoin the BJP and form a new government.

The now-viral video shows Tej Pratap riding a scooter, covered in Holi colours. He was accompanied by another man as they approached the chief minister's residence. As they reached the gate, Yadav repeatedly called out, "Paltu Chacha kahan? Paltu Chacha..." (Where is flip-flop uncle?).

Tej Pratap was then followed by a group of supporters on other two-wheelers who chanted slogans as the ride continued.

Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for misbehaving with cop on Holi

The RJD leader found himself amid a raging controversy on Saturday after he commanded a Bihar police officer to perform "thumka" for him or face suspension. The video of the incident went viral and drew sharp criticism not only from political leaders but social media users.

"Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, abhi ek gana bajaenge jis par tumko thumka lagana padega. Nahin lagaoge to tumko suspend kar denge. Bura na maano Holi hai (Hey policeman Deepak. We are going to play a song on which you shall perform a pelvic thrust. If you do not, you will suspended. Don't mind. It's Holi"), Yadav can be heard as saying before a musical band bursts into a devotional song that is often played during the festival of colours in Bihar.

The lurid drama unfolded at the official residence of Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during Holi celebrations.

In a style reminiscent of the 'kapda faad Holi' that his father used to organise, Yadav tore off clothes of supporters who poured in to greet him.