'Consumes bhaang': Rabri Devi's big charge at Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly

Intensifying her attack on Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday accused the Bihar chief minister of consuming 'bhaang' before attending the assembly session. She accused her of disrespecting women and demanded his resignation. Leader of Opposition and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav with former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi. ((Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

RJD MLAs walked out of the house to register their protest against Kumar's alleged behaviour.

Former CM Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, accused Nitish Kumar of disrespecting her.

"Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the assembly. He disrespects women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rabri's son Tejaswi Yadav also demanded Kumar's resignation.

"Nitish Kumar should resign himself... Even before him, my father (Lalu Yadav) became an MP. He could not have become CM without us giving the 'Samarthan Patra'... He should go to an ashram, as he cannot run the government. What is he doing with the future of 14 crore people? Nitish Kumar's condition is not stable," he claimed.

Tejashwi Yadav vs Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar triggered a huge row by remarking that he made Lalu Yadav what he became. Reacting to the remark, Tejashwi Yadav claimed to have saved Kumar's JDU twice.

On March 7, Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics.

The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997.

"You (RJD leaders) are from the party in which a husband made his wife the CM. They (RJD) have made you (women MLAs of RJD) the MLA, but have you done any work for women? How much work have we done for women? Do you people (RJD) understand that? You people are in the party which has done nothing for women," Nitish Kumar had said in the assembly.

The Bihar assembly election is due later this year.