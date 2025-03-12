Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of making lewd gesture at Rabri Devi: 'Bindi kyon...'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of making a lewd gesture at former CM Rabri Devi in the assembly. A file photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav at a function in Patna in 2022.(PTI file photo)

“I feel pity for Nitish Kumar. He is at such a stage when we pray to God to keep him healthy. Nitish Kumar's remarks in the House indicate that he is not normal. I think he should resign now. In the House, he makes weird gestures. He gestured to Rabri Devi about her putting a bindi on her forehead. The CM is making gestures asking, “Why are you putting on a bindi?” ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

“I want to get that video from the House. Earlier too, he was making remarks on a minister named Sheila Mandal's bindi. He says he made Lalu ji. There is no comparison between them. The chief minister lost consecutive elections. My father became an MP in 1977 itself,” the RJD leader said.

“Nitish Kumar should resign himself... Even before him, my father (Lalu Yadav) became an MP. He could not have become CM without us giving the 'Samarthan Patra'... He should go to an ashram, as he cannot run the government. What is he doing with the future of 14 crore people? Nitish Kumar's condition is not stable,” he said.

Nitish Kumar accuses RJD of ‘dynastic politics’

On March 7, Nitish Kumar attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 regarding the fodder scam.

“You (RJD leaders) are from the party in which a husband made his wife the CM. They (RJD) have made you (women MLAs of RJD) the MLA, but have you done any work for women? How much work have we done for women? Do you people (RJD) understand that? You people are in the party which has done nothing for women,” Kumar had said in the Assembly.