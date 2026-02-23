Tejas fighter jet suffers major damage after overshooting runway, brake failure suspected: Report

A Tejas light combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained major damage to its airframe after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase earlier this month, news agency PTI reported. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas light combat aircraft at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru (REUTERS/File)

The incident location was not immediately known.

The aircraft was returning to base after carrying out a training sortie when it encountered a suspected brake failure, leading to the runway excursion on February 7, the report said. As a result of the incident, the jet suffered significant structural damage.

The pilot ejected safely and escaped uninjured, sources added. There has been no official statement from the IAF regarding the accident.

The February 7 incident marks the third accident involving Tejas aircraft since their induction into service in 2015. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024. The second took place in November 2025 during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, in which the pilot lost his life.

The Tejas fighter has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments and is designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The Indian Air Force currently has 30 Tejas jets in its fleet.