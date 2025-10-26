Tejashwi’s big Bihar pitch: Double pay, ₹50L insurance, pension for Panchayat leaders

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and INDIA bloc's chief minister face for the upcoming Bihar elections, on Sunday said allowances of the representatives of state's Panchayati raj system will be doubled if the alliance comes to power. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing during Milan Samaroh at RJD office in Patna, Bihar, Saturday (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Tejashwi Yadav also announced ₹50 lakh insurance cover and pension for them.

Tejashwi Yadav was earlier this week declared the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, that the RJD is fighting in collaboration

What Tejashwi Yadav said If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, monthly allowances of the representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system will be doubled, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Sundau.

"We will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of distributors of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state," PTI news agency quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

PDS distributors in Bihar currently receive ₹258.40 per quintal as commission.

"Besides, we will provide ₹5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state," he added.

The panchayati raj system in Bihar operates through three tiers of governance - zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. Their elected heads are known respectively as 'adhyaksha' (zila parishad), 'pramukh' (panchayat samiti), and 'mukhiya' (gram panchayat).

In June, the Nitish Kumar government had raised allowances and other benefits for panchayati raj institution functionaries and ward members across the state. The monthly allowance of zila parishad presidents was hiked from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, vice presidents from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, and 'mukhiyas' from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500.

At present, Bihar has 8,053 gram panchayats, 533 panchayat samitis, and 38 zila parishads in operation. Each gram panchayat also hosts a 'gram kachahari' to deliver justice at the doorstep of rural residents, officials said.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to vote in two phases – on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled on November 14.