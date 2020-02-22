Tejashwi to be CM face in Bihar Assembly polls, says RJD’s Jha

india

Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face in the Bihar assembly polls to be held later this year, said Manoj Jha, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam held here on Saturday.

“If you ask me about the CM face, it is Tejashwi,” said Jha in response to a query.

He was speaking at a session with Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

As for the Congress CM candidate, Gourav Vallabh said, “A decision will be taken by the Congress working committee.”

Asked about political strategist Prashant Kishore’s role in the Bihar election, the RJD spokesperson said, “In 2015 if Nitish and Laluji had not come together, victory would not have been that big. Prashant is a face in studios in New Delhi these days.”

Both of them criticised the Centre for comparing India with Pakistan.

“I feel ashamed when someone compares my country with another which stands nowhere. Has any minister compared India with China for employment or any other indicator? I am troubled. Give youth jobs. Why just speak on Pakistan. I have better religious knowledge than 99.9% BJP people who talk about it but if you ask about unemployment, they blame cab services,” said Vallabh.

“In a half an hour debate, they mention the name of Nehru 10 times and that of Indira Gandhi 20 times. Instead, they should speak on the gross domestic product,” he said.

Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Jha said, “Amending the Constitution is one thing and disregarding it another. Maharashtra has opposed the CAA. The issue today is why employment is at its lowest in the past 45 years.”

“I am an opponent not enemy of the government but would ask why violence took place only in UP despite protests across the country,” Jha said.

“There is a picture of Gandhiji in my house. I see him 10 times a day. How can I see that picture when the union minister is welcoming those who have been beaten up? How will I see that picture when Nathuram Godse is called a patriot? People were asking the caste of Bajrang Bali and if I kept quiet, how could I do Ramchandra Aarti,” Vallabh said while explaining the reason for joining politics.

However, both remained critical of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to India.

“He is the most inconsistent American President I have ever seen,” Jha said.

Expressing his surprise at the issues likely to be discussed during Trump’s visit, the Congress spokesperson said, “Instead of the nuclear deal and H1-B visa, discussion on cleaning the Yamuna is due to take place.”