Tejashwi Yadav takes musical dig at PM, compares him to Amitabh Bachchan, SRK

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the INDIA bloc rally held in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The RJD leader sang a '90s Bollywood song featuring actor Govinda and said the Prime Minister often forgets his promises. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Singing the song ‘Tum toh dhokebaaz ho…’ from the '90s film 'Saajan Chale Sasural', Tejashwi Yadav said that the PM forgets his promises. The RJD leader also called the Prime Minister ‘a great actor.’ "PM Modi is a great actor. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan would fail in front of PM Modi's acting skills," he said mockingly.

Tejashwi Yadav made similar claims against the PM while addressing the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' (save democracy) rally in Delhi last month.

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and said that its leaders were ‘speaking of finishing the Constitution again and again.’ "It is a Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not by some random Baba. No one has the power to change it. In Bihar also, their ministers and candidates are saying constantly that they will finish the Constitution. The people of the country will finish you..." he said.

After the first phase of voting on April 19, Tejashwi Yadav said BJP's "400-plus movie turned out to be a flop on the first day of voting". "Their (BJP's) '400-plus film' has turned out to be a super flop on the first day (phase) of polling. We (Mahagathbandhan) will win all four seats in Bihar that went to polls on April 19. We will also perform well in the coming phases," he said.

"We will win not only the four Lok Sabha seats that went to polls… but also all the remaining 36 constituencies where voting will be held in the coming phases," he added.

Bihar recorded a 48.23 per cent voter turnout in the four seats that went to the polls in the first phase on Friday. Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Banka seats in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase next Friday.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)