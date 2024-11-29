Tejashwi Yadav wants India to play in Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy, takes 'biryani' dig at PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has called for the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, arguing that mixing politics with sports is detrimental. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav speaking with media persons in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Tejashwi Yadav's comments come as uncertainty looms over India’s participation in the tournament, which is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained bilateral ties. The two rivals last played a bilateral series in India in 2012-13, and their recent encounters have been limited to ICC events and Asia Cups.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained that any decision regarding travel to Pakistan will depend on directives from the Indian government.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav drew parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015. “Involving politics in sports is not a good thing. Doesn’t everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn’t India go to Pakistan? If the PM can go there to have Biryani, why can’t the Indian cricket team travel for a tournament?” news agency ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March 2025, but the official schedule is yet to be announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is expected to discuss India’s participation during a meeting on Friday, with a decision on the tournament’s hosting model also on the agenda.

Reports suggest the tournament could be hosted entirely in Pakistan or follow a hybrid model, where Pakistan shares hosting responsibilities with another country. Given the high stakes and the tournament's significance in international cricket, the final decision will be crucial.

India’s firm stance against travelling to Pakistan has added to the complexities, with BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla reiterating that the board will follow government guidelines.