Telangana 2023 Updates for Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, SeriIingampalIy, CheveIIa, Pargi, Vicarabad, Tandur seats

The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state. Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections.(HT File Photo)

The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.

As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.

The Chevalla Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists of Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vicarabad and Tandur constituencies.

Counting to begin for Chevella area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Maheswaram Counting to begin - Rajendranagar Counting to begin - Serilingampally Counting to begin - Chevella Counting to begin - Pargi Counting to begin - Vicarabad Counting to begin - Tandur Counting to begin -

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Maheswaram Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy Congress Rajendranagar Tolkanti Prakash Goud TRS Serilingampally Arekapudi Gandhi TRS CheveIIa Kale Yadaiah TRS Pargi K.Mahesh Reddy TRS Vicarabad Dr. Anand Methuku TRS Tandur Rohith Reddy Congress

