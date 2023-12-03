close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana 2023 Updates for Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, SeriIingampalIy, CheveIIa, Pargi, Vicarabad, Tandur seats
Live

Telangana 2023 Updates for Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, SeriIingampalIy, CheveIIa, Pargi, Vicarabad, Tandur seats

Dec 03, 2023 05:17 AM IST
OPEN APP

LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vicarabad and Tandur, on December 3, 2023.

The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.

Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections.
Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections.(HT File Photo)

The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.

As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.

The Chevalla Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists of Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vicarabad and Tandur constituencies.

Counting to begin for Chevella area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
MaheswaramCounting to begin-
RajendranagarCounting to begin-
SerilingampallyCounting to begin-
ChevellaCounting to begin-
PargiCounting to begin-
VicarabadCounting to begin-
TandurCounting to begin-

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
MaheswaramPatlolla Sabitha Indra ReddyCongress
RajendranagarTolkanti Prakash GoudTRS
SerilingampallyArekapudi GandhiTRS
CheveIIaKale YadaiahTRS
PargiK.Mahesh ReddyTRS
VicarabadDr. Anand MethukuTRS
TandurRohith ReddyCongress

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election result telangana assembly election telangana + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out