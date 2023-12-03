Telangana 2023 Updates for Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, SeriIingampalIy, CheveIIa, Pargi, Vicarabad, Tandur seats
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vicarabad and Tandur, on December 3, 2023.
The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.
The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.
As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.
The Chevalla Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists of Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vicarabad and Tandur constituencies.
Counting to begin for Chevella area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Maheswaram
|Counting to begin
|-
|Rajendranagar
|Counting to begin
|-
|Serilingampally
|Counting to begin
|-
|Chevella
|Counting to begin
|-
|Pargi
|Counting to begin
|-
|Vicarabad
|Counting to begin
|-
|Tandur
|Counting to begin
|-
2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Maheswaram
|Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy
|Congress
|Rajendranagar
|Tolkanti Prakash Goud
|TRS
|Serilingampally
|Arekapudi Gandhi
|TRS
|CheveIIa
|Kale Yadaiah
|TRS
|Pargi
|K.Mahesh Reddy
|TRS
|Vicarabad
|Dr. Anand Methuku
|TRS
|Tandur
|Rohith Reddy
|Congress
- Dec 01, 2023 05:29 PM IST
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am