Telangana, Andhra log steep rise in Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Health department officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have sounded a high alert with the rapid increase in the number of positive cases for Covid-19 in the last few days.

According to an official bulletin from the Telangana state medical and health department on Wednesday, as many as 2,157 new positive cases and eight deaths were recorded by Tuesday night. The total number of active cases in the state, which was just 6,159 on April 1, went up to 25,459 by Tuesday night – a steep rise by 19,300 cases in less than two weeks.

“The infection is spreading at an alarming rate and if this trend continues, Telangana may have to face a Maharashtra-like situation in a few weeks. At present, we are managing to accommodate the patients in both government and private hospitals but if we don’t take precautions, we may not be able to provide bed facilities in the coming days,” director of medical and health department G Srinivasa Rao said.

He said the only way to prevent this spread of the disease is to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines and avoid moving in public places. He suggested that people should wear face masks even when they were at home.

State minister for health Eatala Rajender, who held a teleconference with the department officials and doctors, said there was no dearth of beds in the government hospitals and in private hospitals, there were nearly 14,000 beds available. He appealed to the private hospitals not to reject patients who were in need of beds.

The highest number of 361 cases was reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while 241 positive cases were reported from the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 206 positive cases from Rangareddy.

In Andhra Pradesh, the situation is more alarming. For the last two days, the number of positive cases for Covid-19 has crossed the 4,000-mark. On Wednesday morning, as many as 4,157 people tested positive for the virus and 18 deaths were reported from different parts of the state.

The total number of active cases in the state was 28,383 as on Wednesday, as against 8,142 on April 1.