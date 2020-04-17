Telangana, Andhra together register over 100 positive Covid-19 cases in a single day

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:51 IST

The two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together reported more than 100 positive Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall combined number of cases in both states to over 1300.

There were 66 new positive cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reported 38 new cases. The total number of cases in Telangana went up to 766 and in Andhra Pradesh to 572. There were no new deaths from any part of the Telugu states – the toll continues to remain at 18 in Telangana and 14 in Andhra.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana medical and health department, as many as 186 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals so far, whereas the bulletin from the Andhra Pradesh government said 35 patients have recovered from the disease till now.

In Telangana, the capital city of Hyderabad accounts for the maximum number of positive cases – 286, besides 131 patients already discharged. Suryapet district is in second place with 44 positive cases, followed by 42 in Nizamabad (besides 16 discharged). As many as 33 cases were reported in Vikarabad, 21 in Warangal (Urban), 19 in Jogulamba, 18 in Ranga Reddy and 17 in Nirmal.

The Telangana government has appealed to the people to reach out and report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to Markaz, Delhi or had contacted any person who had travelled to Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

In Andhra Pradesh, Guntur and Kurnool accounted for 126 cases each, followed by 64 in Nellore, 42 in Prakasam, 34 in West Godavari, 28 in Chittoor, 26 in Anantapur and 20 in Visakhapatnam.