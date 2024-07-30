Telangana announces plan to build AI city in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has drawn up a plan to establish India’s first and largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) city on the outskirts of Hyderabad to house and promote AI ecosystem and to invite top companies to set up their AI centres. The Telangana government is planning to kickstart the activity on the AI city by laying the foundation stone in September (Tharun Vinny)

“Hyderabad has been known as a top information technology (IT) hub in the country. Now, we want to promote it as the AI capital of India,” state information technology minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Monday.

He said the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) identified 200 acres of land along Outer Ring Road in Maheshwaram, Serilingampally, Chevella and Ibrahimpatnam mandals for setting up the city.

“Though there are similar proposals in other states, they are yet to take off. For example, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced in December 2023 that it would set up the AI city at Lucknow, but it has not yet been grounded. It has allocated only 40 acres of land and it was projected to be completed in 2023. But the proposed AI city in Hyderabad is five times bigger than the one at Lucknow and will be completed by 2028, making it the first AI city of India,” Sridhar Babu said.

The Telangana government is planning to kickstart the activity on the AI city by laying the foundation stone in September. “As a precursor to the event, we are hosting a Global AI Summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre on September 5 and 6,” he added.

According to the minister, the summit, with its theme “Making AI Work for Everyone”, aims at exploring how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society. “The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, technology leaders, policymakers, and academicians. Over 50 speakers, attracting 2,000 delegates representing various segments will take part in the deliberations,” he said.

The minister said the discussions will delve into crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Sridhar Babu will also accompany chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior officials to the United States of America from August 3-11. “We are going to meet top global IT players and invite them to the Global AI Summit, besides seeking their investments in the AI city,” he said.

He said the proposed AI City at Hyderabad will have players from all fields where the technology is needed, including agriculture, healthcare, education, law enforcement and mobility.

“Our government has co-designed the AI framework document with the help of pioneers of industry, academia, start-ups, and policy advisors to provide a conducive environment – supporting the ideation, development, and responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence for social impact,” Sridhar Babu added.