News / India News / Amid Congress' lead in Telangana, party leader says 'It's a fair reward’; hints BRS leaders are ‘in touch’

Amid Congress' lead in Telangana, party leader says 'It's a fair reward’; hints BRS leaders are ‘in touch’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Congress leader said today's politics is in line with nicking off leaders from opposition parties. “Sometimes they take away ours, sometimes theirs come here”.

As Congress shows a comfortable lead in at least 60 seats out of the 199-member Telangana assembly, party leader Renuka Chowdhury mulled “it is a fair reward” for the grand old party as they have been “praying” for a victory in the state for the last 10 years.

Supporters of India's main opposition party, Indian National Congress, celebrate early leads for their party in Telangana state elections in Hyderabad(AP)
Supporters of India's main opposition party, Indian National Congress, celebrate early leads for their party in Telangana state elections in Hyderabad(AP)

The Congress leader further said leaders of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) “are in touch with us”, adding that “today's politics is like that”. "Sometimes they take away ours (MLAs), and sometimes theirs come here," she said.

As per the latest trends, Congress has crossed the halfway mark at 63 seats, whereas BRS is trailing with 43. BJP managed to bag 9 seats and others including CPI on 4.

"I had been saying for more than a year because we tapped into the pulse of the public. We understood that a big change is going to come and that is what is happening. Victory is ours, I am very confident. People were tired of BRS. BJP and BRS are one - everyone understood it. They also understand the dangerous role that AIMIM played. I think AIMIM, Owaisi has suffered the biggest loss in this game. People understood the truth behind the wrong step he took at the national level. It is unfortunate because I had always considered him to be an intelligent man. When Congress contests unitedly, no force in the country can stand against us," she said.

