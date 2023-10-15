News / India News / Telangana assembly polls: KCR to release BRS manifesto today

Telangana assembly polls: KCR to release BRS manifesto today

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 15, 2023 06:26 AM IST

KCR will address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district, marking the launch of his poll campaign.

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the party’s manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls on Sunday.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (HT Photo)
BRS sources said Rao, also known as KCR, will undertake a brisk campaign for the Assembly polls, addressing 41 public rallies beginning today.

KCR would address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district, marking the launch of his poll campaign, they said.

According to the tentative tour programme released late on Tuesday, Rao will address public rallies at Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri on October 16, followed by campaign meetings at Sircilla and Siddipet on October 17. He will take part in two meetings at Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

After a week, he will attend three rallies on October 26 and his campaign would go on till November 9.

He will file his nomination both in Gajwel and Kamareddy segments on November 9. He is contesting from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Assembly elections.

The ruling BRS in the state has already announced its list of 105 candidates in August much ahead of the others taking the advantage of a head start over others in terms of campaign while the BJP and Congress parties are still in the screening stage of contenders.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
