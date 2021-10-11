Telangana BJP leader likens Priyanka Gandhi to ‘chameleon’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Telangana NV Subhash on Monday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is changing her colors like a ‘chameleon’ to woo voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly polls.

Subhash’s comments came after the Congress leader offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ma Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. He also said that the Congress lawmaker is gaining political mileage out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

“Priyanka Gandhi has started praising Hindu religion. The Gandhi family never thought of Hindu families. Priyanka Gandhi married a Christian, her mother is a Christian and her grandfather is a Muslim,” Subhash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“She played it all keeping the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. It showed how the Congress party was using farmers' stirs for their political advantage. All of a sudden, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi started becoming Hindu by visiting temples in Uttar Pradesh,” Subhash further added, claiming that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s recent visits to Uttar Pradesh were a electoral gimmick.

Subhash said that the BJP will return to power with a ‘thumping’ majority. The Telangana BJP leader also said that the recent actions of Priyanka Gandhi comes out of fear as her party lacks alliance partners.

Priyanka Gandhi after visiting both temples also addressed a rally in Rohania, an area which is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency. She earlier said that she will remain in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month ahead of the upcoming elections in order to zero in on her campaigning agenda, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi was also detained by the Uttar Pradesh police as she tried to meet the kin of the deceased farmers. She met the family of the deceased later and assured them justice.

