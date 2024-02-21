Telangana BJP starts poll campaign with 10-day yatra, Amit Shah to join on Feb 24

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Telangana kicked off the first phase of campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday with a 10-day long Vijay Sankalp Yatra. The yatra was flagged off by senior party leaders from four different places simultaneously, said BJP spokesperson for the state, NV Subhash. Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy addresses the media ahead of the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, in Hyderabad (ANI)

While addressing the media in Hyderabad, Subhash said, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the yatra from Bhagyalakshmi cluster at Bhongir town in Yadadri along with former minister Eatala Rajender.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the rally, Sawant alleged that the Congress had come to power in Telangana by making false promises but it had failed to fulfil its promises.

Stating that Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were hand in glove in looting the state, the Goa chief minster recalled that the BRS was part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004.

“Now, the Congress, which faced severe allegations of corruption in 2G and coal scams, is in power in Telangana. Both the parties are two sides of the same coin,” he added.

On the other hand, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay took out the rally from Raja Rajeshwari cluster at Tandur.

Slamming the BRS, Sanjay said, “Who cares whether BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao goes to Delhi or Pakistan? He may be going to Delhi to consume Scotch Whiskey. He is a dangerous fellow and can stoop down to any level,” he said.

BJP state president and Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy, who flagged off the yatra with Union minister Purushottam Rupala at Krishnamma cluster at Krishna river in Makthal said, the yatra was aimed at winning maximum number of seats from Telangana.

“For the last 10 years, Modi has been providing a corruption-free rule to the country and ensured that the country remained united, peaceful and prosperous,” he added.

Also, Assam chief minister Himanth Biswa Sarma flagged off Komaram Bheem cluster rally at Basar temple along with BJP parliament board member K Laxman.

“Union home minister Amit Shah would be joining the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hyderabad on February 24. The yatra would conclude on March 1,” Subhash informed the media.

Another senior party leader said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Telangana after the end of the first phase of the campaign and address a public meeting. However, the date and place are yet to be finalised.