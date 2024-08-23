Telangana CM demands SEBI chief to resign

Telangana and chief minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the resignation of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch for her alleged business links to the Adani group. Reddy made his comments during a dharna in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad, as part of Congress’ nationwide protest (ANI)

Reddy made his comments during a dharna in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad, as part of Congress’ nationwide protest. The party has also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue.

“Even under Modi, chairman Madhabi Buch did not resign over the SEBI scam,” he said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders took part in the protest.

Earlier, the party leaders and cadre assembled at Gun Park in front of the state assembly and went in a procession to the ED office, raising slogans.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister demanded an ED probe into the allegations against her and also a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into allegations against Madhabi and Adani, following accusations by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The company had alleged that SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in “the Adani money siphoning scandal”.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that the country’s debt burden had doubled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year regime. He also lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not questioning the Modi government in the Hindenberg-Adani issue and accused them of supporting the BJP, which he claimed was “looting the country’s wealth”.