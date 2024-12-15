Menu Explore
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says state caste survey 98 per cent complete

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 12:05 AM IST

CM Reddy said the data collected would enable the ruling Congress to ensure "better representation" of the Kuruma community proportional to their population

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that 98 per cent of the caste survey undertaken by the state government has been completed.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that 98 per cent of the state caste survey is completed(PTI)
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that 98 per cent of the state caste survey is completed(PTI)

Describing the survey as a "mega health check-up" for Telangana society, the Chief Minister said the data collected would enable the ruling Congress to ensure "better representation" of the Kuruma community in panchayats, as well as in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, proportional to their population.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Doddi Komuraiah Kuruma Bhavan' here.

The Telangana government's socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey, which was an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6.

Amid criticism from the BRS regarding the unveiling of a new design for 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana), distinct from the one used by the regional party, Reddy defended the Congress-led government’s design.

He said it symbolises a "typical mother" carrying crops grown in Telangana, such as paddy, maize, and jowar, in one hand, while the other hand blesses the people.

Separately, at the 'Global Madiga Day-2024' event, Revanth Reddy assured that the Congress government would make every effort to "ensure justice" for the Madiga community.

He stated that the government has formed a committee, led by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, to examine the sub-classification of SCs.

He added that the Congress government has appointed members of the Madiga community to senior leadership positions in universities and other institutions.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
