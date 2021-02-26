Telangana Cong seeks court-monitored CBI probe into lawyer couple’s murders

The Congress on Friday demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murders of a lawyer couple in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on February 17.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy led a Congress leaders’ delegation that met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to demand the probe. Soundararajan also wrote to the state government on Wednesday seeking a thorough probe into Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani’s murders. The couple was hacked to death while returning to Hyderabad from Manthani.

Four people, including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s Manthani chief Kunta Srinivas, have been arrested in connection with the murders.

Reddy said police were trying to project the twin murders as a consequence of some local dispute. “The lawyer couple, appearing as counsels in different cases, had filed a PIL about the alleged custodial death of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station... The couple also complained to the court that they were facing threats.” He added people did not have faith in the police that they will conduct a fair and neutral investigation. “Hence, we want a court-monitored CBI investigation.”

Reddy accused police of trying to shield the TRS leaders allegedly involved in the murders. He added a larger conspiracy behind the murders needs to be exposed while wondering why chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not spoken over the matter.

TRS did not immediately respond to the allegations.