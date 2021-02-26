IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Telangana Cong seeks court-monitored CBI probe into lawyer couple’s murders
The Central Bureau of Investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation.
india news

Telangana Cong seeks court-monitored CBI probe into lawyer couple’s murders

N Uttam Kumar Reddy led a Congress leaders’ delegation that met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to demand the probe
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:46 PM IST

The Congress on Friday demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murders of a lawyer couple in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on February 17.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy led a Congress leaders’ delegation that met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to demand the probe. Soundararajan also wrote to the state government on Wednesday seeking a thorough probe into Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani’s murders. The couple was hacked to death while returning to Hyderabad from Manthani.

Four people, including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s Manthani chief Kunta Srinivas, have been arrested in connection with the murders.

Also Read | Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child

Reddy said police were trying to project the twin murders as a consequence of some local dispute. “The lawyer couple, appearing as counsels in different cases, had filed a PIL about the alleged custodial death of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station... The couple also complained to the court that they were facing threats.” He added people did not have faith in the police that they will conduct a fair and neutral investigation. “Hence, we want a court-monitored CBI investigation.”

Reddy accused police of trying to shield the TRS leaders allegedly involved in the murders. He added a larger conspiracy behind the murders needs to be exposed while wondering why chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not spoken over the matter.

TRS did not immediately respond to the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
india news

Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The defence minister spoke in Bengali to connect with the people and said no 'dadagiri' (hooliganism) will be allowed in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner also challenged the decision to impose fines for not fitting FASTags even when vehicles are not driven on highways. (Representative Image)(HT Photo | Representational image)
The petitioner also challenged the decision to impose fines for not fitting FASTags even when vehicles are not driven on highways. (Representative Image)(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging decision to make FASTag mandatory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The government has made FASTag mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (centre) with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra (left) and Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (centre) with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra (left) and Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
india news

EC announces assembly poll dates in five states, counting to be held on May 2

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that all extant guidelines for Covid-19 would be observed during the elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Sexual harassment complaints not to brushed under carpet: SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, was hearing a retired Madhya Pradesh district judge’s plea against an inquiry against him for allegedly harassing a judicial officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Kumar Arora
Chief election commissioner Sunil Kumar Arora
india news

'Can't say we make everyone happy': CEC Sunil Arora on poll dates of 5 states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deliberations were held with all stakeholders before finalising the dates. CBSE authorities were also consulted with, the CEC said on Friday as he announced the election dates of five states, which will also be the last elections in his tenure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly objected to a statement issued by TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday night, reeling out statistics to show the government had filled up over 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments in the last six years. (HT PHOTO).
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly objected to a statement issued by TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday night, reeling out statistics to show the government had filled up over 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments in the last six years. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Congress, TRS spar over creation of govt jobs in Telangana in last six years

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • The Telangana Congress challenged the TRS government in the state to hold an open debate at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly complex in Hyderabad on the issue of recruitments made after the formation of Telangana in 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation.
india news

Telangana Cong seeks court-monitored CBI probe into lawyer couple’s murders

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:46 PM IST
N Uttam Kumar Reddy led a Congress leaders’ delegation that met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to demand the probe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

MP Congress leader opposes Godse follower’s induction into the party

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Arun Yadav has written an open letter opposing the induction in the party a day earlier of a former municipal corporator who built a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police refuted the claims and said it has neither undertaken any such campaign and nor has circulated any information regarding the same.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)
The police refuted the claims and said it has neither undertaken any such campaign and nor has circulated any information regarding the same.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)
india news

'No 30-day mask checking in state': UP Police clarify fake viral message

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The UP police also requested the citizens to not pay attention to any such misleading information or news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue up as they arrive to catch domestic flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (HT file)
Passengers queue up as they arrive to catch domestic flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (HT file)
india news

Flyers to soon get concession on fares for travelling without check-in baggage

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The government has decided to unbundle certain services and make them chargeable on an opt-in basis, as per the feedback received from passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

The importance of caste census and its political implications

By Chetan Chauhan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST
There have been growing demands for a caste census with the general census in 2022 since Justice G Rohini-led commission submitted a draft proposal recommending a sub-categorisation of the reservation for the OBC
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and Pakistan on Thursday announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. (Representative Image)(HT Representative Photo)
India and Pakistan on Thursday announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. (Representative Image)(HT Representative Photo)
india news

India-Pak ceasefire agreement rekindles hope for peace among border residents

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:03 PM IST
For the past few years, Pakistan has engaged in shelling and firing along the LoC and the International Border (IB) resulting in casualties, damage to houses, schools, health centres and religious places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani rode a scooter on Friday in West Bengal taking part in BJP's campaign.
Smriti Irani rode a scooter on Friday in West Bengal taking part in BJP's campaign.
india news

Watch: A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:50 PM IST
While Mamata's scooter ride was a symbolic protest against the fuel price rise — she was riding an e-scooter — Smriti on Friday took part in her party's roadshow in the district bordering Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully. Prescribed containment measures are strictly being followed within these zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour is being promoted and strictly enforced," a government release said.
"Containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully. Prescribed containment measures are strictly being followed within these zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour is being promoted and strictly enforced," a government release said.
india news

MHA extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:12 PM IST
All states and Union Territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population in order to break the chain of virus transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a Maoist camp.
File photo of a Maoist camp.
india news

Maoist violence on the decline in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The number of gunbattles came down to 84 last year compared to 121 in 2019, 166 in 2018, 198 in 2017, and 211 in 2016 even as officials cautioned against reading too much into the data
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac