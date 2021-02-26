IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child

In its order on February 11, the high court said it was anguished by the insensitive way in which the prosecution went about the trial
READ FULL STORY
By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 AM IST

The Bombay high court’s Aurangabad bench has acquitted a 34-year-old man sentenced to death for raping and murdering a child in 2017, saying a special court convicted him without conclusive evidence and cross-examination of the witnesses.

In its order on February 11, the high court said it was anguished by the insensitive way in which the prosecution went about the trial. It rapped the presiding officer for failing to bring forth witnesses or evidence necessary for reaching the correct conclusion.

Also Read | Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi

The man was convicted on the basis of circumstantial evidence and eyewitness accounts. During the trial, the police informed the special court that it had recovered a nylon rope used to kill the child from the man’s home. The police also claimed to have recovered a lungi near the child’s body that allegedly belonged to the man’s father.

The police told the trial court that two witnesses had seen the child with the man. They submitted statements of labourers, who worked with the man in Karnataka, saying he was tense and silent.

Sudarshan Salunke, the man’s lawyer, said the special court failed to notice missing links in the chain of circumstantial evidence. He submitted the conviction was based on assumptions and inferences and relied on uncorroborated evidence as the medical report also did not indicate that the minor was raped.

The rope and lungi were also not tested and that sniffer dogs had lost the trail when they reached the man’s village.

“...we do not find such evidence before us which would convince us that it was this accused and no other person who can be said to have committed the crime. The chain of circumstantial evidence is broken...” the high court said. It granted the benefit of the doubt to the man while setting aside the special court’s conviction. “...we are indeed disturbed by the manner in which the prosecution has investigated the crime, collected evidence and conducted the trial in a most insensitive manner,” the high court said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Desraj, an auto driver, has received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh which were raised after his story went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
Desraj, an auto driver, has received 24 lakh which were raised after his story went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
mumbai news

Viral auto driver Desraj: Will fund my granddaughter’s education now

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai-based auto driver Desraj’s tragic story, of being the sole breadwinner for his family after the untimely death of his two sons, was recently shared on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 AM IST
In its order on February 11, the high court said it was anguished by the insensitive way in which the prosecution went about the trial
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, district collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and the school staff. “(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
On Thursday, district collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and the school staff. “(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

229 students at Maharashtra school test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Nagpur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Four teaching and non-teaching employees at the school have also been infected, Washim district health officer Avinash Aher said, adding that the area has been declared a containment zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) will participate in Bharat bandh by keeping their goods vehicles off the road on Friday. Around 1670 truckers are expected to go off the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Cell number two in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road jail which was refurbished in June 2019 has been maintained by the jail authorities in the proper condition anticipating a high-profile inmate such as fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, a prime accused in 13,600-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

MVA may ignore Governor Koshyari’s order, delay Speaker’s election

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Ruling coalition may remind Governor BS Koshyari about 12 pending MLC nominations; BJP says government is using Covid to avoid issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Parts of south Mumbai were on alert on Thursday evening after an abandoned sport utility vehicle (SUV) with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Will take action based on probe report, says Shiv Sena on allegations against Sanjay Rathod

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Amid mounting pressure to take action against Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, the party has adopted a wait-and-watch stance. Sena ministers said that allegations of flouting Covid rules are being probed and action can only be taken after the report is submitted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MMRDA begins pre-trials for Mumbai’s Metro trains

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Close to a month after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenously built Metro train for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri-E), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) conducted pre-trials for the train at the Charkop depot before testing begins on the actual route in a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BMC’s parking charges have been divided into three categories as per the footfall in the area. (Hindustan Times)
The BMC’s parking charges have been divided into three categories as per the footfall in the area. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Smart parking: Mumbai office-goers say prices too high in BKC

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three days after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a smart parking facility at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), office-goers have opposed the steep charges, which range between 60 for an hour to 180 for six-12 hours and 210 for more than 12 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai college to start certificate course in hip-hop from March

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Almost 14 months after the course was approved by the University of Mumbai (MU), a suburban college is all set to start the first batch in Introduction to Hip-Hop Studies
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

45.3% Mumbai university students passed after re-evaluation in 2018: RTI data

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Almost 45
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Shatabdi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Shatabdi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body gears up to vaccinate senior citizens, comorbid citizens above age 45

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to start the Covid-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens, and citizens above age 45 years who have co-morbidity, by conducting training sessions for hospital staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 test being conducted at Panvel railway station. (HT PHOTO)
Covid-19 test being conducted at Panvel railway station. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 1,145 cases; active cases increase by 64% in 2 weeks

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Mumbai has reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac