Telangana election results 2023: Congress leading in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency

Indian National Congress leader Kunduru Jayaveer is leading by 40,998 votes in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency till 15 rounds of counting on Sunday during the Telangana Assembly Elections. Telangana Congress workers celebrate their party's lead in the State assembly election at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar, who won in 2018, is trailing.

Nagarjuna Sagar comes under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by the Congress party.

Out of the five states that went to the elections in November this year, Telangana saw a tough contest between BRS, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the counting is underway, Congress is leading in 63 seats, BRS in 41, BJP is ahead in 8 seats, AIMIM in 6 and CPI in 1.

On November 30, all 119 constituencies of Telangana witnessed voting in a single phase. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 70.60 per cent. Jangaon recorded the highest turnout at 83.34 per cent, followed closely by Narasampet at 83 per cent and Dubbak at 82.75 per cent. Interestingly, Hyderabad witnessed a lower voting percentage at 39.97 per cent. The state, with 32.6 million enrolled voters, had 35,655 polling stations in operation.

A total of 2,290 candidates are competing in the elections.

Here are how prominent figures are performing — Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao trailing from Kamareddy and leading in Gajwel, Minister-son K T Rama Rao leading from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy leading from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender trailing from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar trailing from Karimnagar.

Other notable contenders include T Harish Rao and Chamakura Mallareddy representing the BRS, Mohammad Azharuddin, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from the Congress, along with Akbaruddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In 2018, the BRS (formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) secured victory in 88 out of 119 seats, commanding a significant 47.4 percent vote share. The Congress trailed behind, securing a distant second position with 19 seats.