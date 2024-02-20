 Telangana: Fire erupts in Karimnagar; 4 gas cylinders explode, 20 huts destroyed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Telangana: Fire erupts in Karimnagar; 4 gas cylinders explode, 20 huts destroyed

Telangana: Fire erupts in Karimnagar; 4 gas cylinders explode, 20 huts destroyed

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 03:28 PM IST

The incident, reported around 10:50 am, also led to the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders, according to Karimnagar District Fire Officer T Venkanna.

A fire erupted in Telangana's Karimnagar area on Tuesday, damaging about 20 huts. However, no casualties were reported so far, as per a fire service official.

Fire tenders promptly responded and successfully extinguished the blaze. (Screengrab/ANI)

The incident, reported around 10:50 am, also led to the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders, according to Karimnagar District Fire Officer T Venkanna. Fire tenders promptly responded and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Venkanna told ANI, “At about 10.50 am, we got the fire call. Immediately in a quick response, our fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. We have also called municipal water tankers for assistance. Around 20 huts were burnt in the fire. Around 4-5 gas cylinders exploded in the fire.”

He added, “No casualties reported until now.”

Additional information is awaited.

Previously, an explosion occurred in Kondurg village, Rangareddy district, Telangana, injuring three individuals on Monday. Police confirmed the injured were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Krishna, Sub Inspector of Kondurg Police Station, stated, "An iron melting in Batti(Furnace) no 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District. Three people are injured. They were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar."

The official added that fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. A case will be registered regarding the incident.

