Telangana Formation Day: KCR says 'Telangana reached pinnacle of development'

Greeting the Telangana people on the occasion of state formation day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday praised the state for rapid strides and progress.

"If we analyze the rapid strides and progress that Telangana has made till now, the state had registered progress and development, which no state in our country could do in 75 years," said KCR while speaking at the Telangana Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

He said that there is no comparison between the situation that existed when the Telangana was formed and the present-day conditions.

"In economic development, increase in per capita income, in supplying free and quality power round the clock to all sectors, in creating additional irrigation and drinking water, in the welfare of the people, growth in IT and Industries and almost in all the sectors. Telangana has become a role model for the country," the Chief Minister said.

Also read: Telangana Formation Day: Here's what PM Modi, President, others tweeted

Rao had earlier said that the formation of Telangana was made possible due to the sacrifices made by people, and it has been built with the same spirit.

He said Telangana, which had unleashed a struggle for 60 years for its own identity and existence, has reached the pinnacle of development.

In the past eight years, the Telangana model of development has become a manual for other states.

The Economic Survey of India in 2020-2021 also congratulated Telangana for its prudent fiscal management and financial discipline, Rao said.

Describing the financial growth of the state, KCR said, "In the financial year 2013-2014, when Telangana State was formed, the State's GSDP was ₹5,05,849 Crore. By the financial year, 2021-2022 it went up to ₹11,54,860 Crore. The state government is ensuring that for the increase in revenue, every penny is spent in a useful manner and incurring capital expenditure in a planned manner."

Also read: Telangana Congress holds Chintan Shivir, vows to fight BJP and TRS

"Telangana has also set a record of sorts in the increase of the per capita income. In 2014-2015, the state's per capita income on average was ₹1,24,104, while it was increased in 2021-2022, to ₹2,78,833. This is a whopping 86 per cent above the national average of ₹1,49,848 rupees. Telangana's per capita income is being increased day after day than the national average," he added.

On the occasion of the state's formation day, the government released a 172-page 'progress report' highlighting the developmental works carried out to benefit the public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON