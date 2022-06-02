Telangana Congress holds Chintan Shivir, vows to fight BJP and TRS

Telangana Congress on Wednesday vowed to put up a strong fight against the “communal politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and the “anti-democratic regime” of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.

At the two-day Chintan Shivir that began at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the party leaders discussed the road map to be followed in the coming days to achieve their twin objectives of fighting the BJP and the TRS.

While Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy could not attend the meeting as he was away in the US to meet various NRI groups and mobilise their support for the party, the Chintan Shivir was presided over by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore attended the meeting.

“We have constituted six groups, each comprising 25 senior party leaders, to discuss the strategies to be adopted by the party to achieve the objectives envisaged during the Telangana state formation. These groups will submit their reports, which will be consolidated on the second day of the Chintan Shivir on Thursday,” Vikramarka said.

He said, “The decisions taken at the Chintan Shivir would help the party devise the strategies to fight the BJP which is dividing the country on communal lines and defeat the TRS, which has pushed the rich Telangana state into a debt trap.”

Addressing the meeting, the CLP leader called upon the party cadre to expose the BJP’s conspiracies to convert India into a Hindu rashtra, and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “nefarious designs” to change the Constitution of India.

He also asked the party leaders to effectively counter the vilifying campaign by the sangh parivar against the Congress which played a key role in achieving independence to the country.

“We should take the decisions taken by the party at its recent Udaipur conclave and also the Warangal declaration of the party on farmers deeply into the people and make them partners in the policy decisions of the Congress,” he said.

Stating that the people are frustrated with the policies of the state and the Central governments, Vikramarka said the Congress had all the opportunity to come to power in Telangana in the next elections.

TRS and BJP leaders, when approached for comments, said they would react after the Cintan Shivir is over.

In May first week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally at Warangal, alleged that there was an unwritten understanding between the TRS and BJP. He said TRS had supported the Narendra Modi government on draconian laws on agriculture

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON