Hyderabad:Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday accepted the resignation of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Nandakumar Reddy who quit the post on Friday night, following a series of serious allegations related to irregularities in examinations and inspections, people familiar with the matter said. Telangana governor accepts health university V-C resignation

Reddy submitted his resignation letter to chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who forwarded the same to the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, for approval. “The governor accepted the resignation of the vice-chancellor on Saturday,” a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

Reddy put in his papers hours after chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to initiate stringent action against those responsible for irregularities within the university, regardless of their position or influence.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said Revanth Reddy emphasized that top-ranked educational and professional institutions must operate with transparency, neutrality, and strict adherence to standards.

“The government will not tolerate any lapses that undermine public trust or tarnish the reputation of our institutions,” the statement quoting the chief minister said.

People in the medical and health department said the vice-chancellor faced multiple allegations, including revaluation of answer papers, instead of the prescribed re-counting process to pass certain students who had failed in undergraduate and post-graduate medical examinations.

There were also allegations of irregularities in inspections of private medical colleges and arbitrary appointment of in-charge officials in key positions.

“Following these allegations, the government orders a probe by the department as well as vigilance and enforcement authorities. The departments submitted their findings to the chief minister, confirming discrepancies,” an official privy to the matter said.

He said Dr Reddy was summoned by the chief secretary and secretary of the medical and health department Christina Jongthu to give an explanation on the allegations.

Dr Reddy, appointed as vice-chancellor of KNRUHS on March 18, 2025, served for just over eight months before stepping down.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation, Dr Reddy refuted the allegations of any irregularities in the university. “I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” he said.

With regard to malpractices in the revaluation of answer sheets of some students, he said the revaluation was done only in the case of one student, who complained of injustice. “Otherwise, there were no malpractices in the examinations,” he added.

Ends//