Home / India News / Telangana govt discriminating against me for being a woman: Tamilisai

Telangana govt discriminating against me for being a woman: Tamilisai

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:54 PM IST

“When I took charge as the governor of Telangana on the same day three years back, I really thought that I should be committed to the state... But, whatever may be the initiatives which I took forward to make it possible, it was not an easy job. Even the highest office (in the state) faced so many hurdles,” Tamilisai said

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday alleged that the office of the gubernatorial post was “humiliated”. (ANI)
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday alleged that the office of the gubernatorial post was “humiliated”. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday alleged that the office of the gubernatorial post was “humiliated” by the state government and pointed to discrimination meted out to her as a “woman governor”.

Soundararajan was interacting with the media on completing three years in office.

“When I took charge as the governor of Telangana on the same day three years back, I really thought that I should be committed to the state... But, whatever may be the initiatives which I took forward to make it possible, it was not an easy job. Even the highest office (in the state) faced so many hurdles,” she said.

She cited the example of travelling by road for eight hours to attend the tribal festival of ‘Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara’ when the state government did not allegedly inform whether a helicopter as sought by her office was provided or not.

“But, whenever we wanted to reach out to people, definitely, I faced some hurdles... Every state writes its history. And (in the last) three years, the state will write a history on how a woman governor is discriminated. But, that discrimination did not halt this governor,” she said.

She said she does not want history to be written in a “negative way” about the governor being treated badly.

Soundararajan emphasised that she would not like to seek her rights only because she is a woman.

Her idea is not to find fault with anybody but the high office of governor should be respected, she said, adding that she should be informed if there is any problem.

She pointed to being denied the governor’s address to the assembly, hoisting the flag on the Republic Day and protocol not being followed during her official visits.

Though she does not want to talk about these issues, the people of Telangana should know the reality, Soundararajan said.

Claiming that the Governor’s office was “humiliated”, she gave the example of a customary ‘At Home’ reception hosted by her at Raj Bhavan.

“If the highest elected representative is not coming, they should have informed us. First, they informed (that) they will come and there was no message from the office whether they are coming or not. The system should be followed,” she said.

She also spoke about the problems faced by students at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) where she had visited.

Soundararajan has in the past spoken about alleged protocol violations during her official visits in the state.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out