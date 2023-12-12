close_game
Telangana govt orders probe into sinking of pillars of Kaleshwaram barrage

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Dec 12, 2023 08:58 AM IST

The newly-formed Congress-led Telangana government on Monday has ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged sinking of pillars of Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built on Godavari river, a government statement said.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy during a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)
A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level official meeting convened by state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Jal Soudha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday evening.

According to an official statement from the irrigation ministry, Reddy asked the authorities to order “an in-depth probe” into the sinking of pillars of Medigadda barrage due to alleged faulty design and “fix the responsibility on the officials in-charge of the same”.

“We will examine all aspects of the Kaleshwaram project. Action will be taken against the officials and engineers responsible for the lapses,” Reddy said while asking the authorities to prepare for personal inspection of the damaged portions of the Medigadda barrage.

The minister said the irrigation projects were being constructed with the public funds and so, there should be transparency in every aspect.

“We have to be responsible and accountable to every rupee that we are spending,” he said. Reddy said “the Telangana government will fight for the rightful share of Krishna water for Telangana”. “We will pursue with the (matter) with the central government for achieving national project status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy project,” he said. The minister also called for prioritising completion of pending irrigation projects wherein more area will be brought into cultivation at a lesser cost and completed on a fast track basis.

He also asked the authorities to examine the revival of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project, which was ignored by the previous government.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

