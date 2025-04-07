Menu Explore
Telangana govt seeks HC action against ‘misleading’ AI content in Kancha Gachibowli land row

PTI |
Apr 07, 2025 06:13 PM IST

CM Revanth Reddy took serious note of the alleged false narratives that have been hampering government's move to develop IT infrastructure at Kancha Gachibowli.

The Telangana government on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking action against AI-generated content allegedly used to spread false narratives in the issue of 400 acre land at Kancha Gachibowli here.

The Telangana government's plan to create IT infrastructure at Kancha Gachibowli has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union.(PTI)
The Telangana government's plan to create IT infrastructure at Kancha Gachibowli has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union.(PTI)

The petition was filed after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took serious note of the alleged false narratives that have been hampering government's move to develop IT infrastructure in the 400-acre land parcel, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Misleading AI content

He had on April 5 directed the officials to approach courts for a probe into the creation of "misleading" AI content with regards to the alleged encroachment of University of Hyderabad lands.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400 acres belong to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land belongs to it.

