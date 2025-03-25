Ludhiana: Chandigarh resident, nine others booked by police for 7.61 crore land fraud

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked a Chandigarh resident and his nine aides, for allegedly duping a Ludhiana-based real estate company of a whopping ₹ 7.61 crore in a land investment deal in Mohali. According to the complaint, the company had been looking to expand its operations in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) and was exploring investment opportunities in and around New Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Meetinder Singh Mann, a resident of Sector 28, Chandigarh and his aides Daljit Singh, Kasturi Lal, Harmeet Singh, Rajwant Kaur, Kuldeep Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Manjit Kaur and Gurdeep Kaur, said police.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Pardeep Kumar of Janpath Vila of Jhammat village, an authorised representative of a real estate and infrastructure development company headquartered in Ludhiana. According to the complaint, the company had been looking to expand its operations in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) and was exploring investment opportunities in and around New Chandigarh.

He added that Meetinder Singh Mann allegedly approached the complainant company, projecting himself as a well-connected individual with extensive knowledge of land deals in New Chandigarh. He promised to facilitate land purchases by introducing the company to sellers and assisting in negotiations, claiming significant influence in the area.

Trusting his representations, the firm authorised Mann to act on its behalf to acquire land in Mullanpur Gareeb Das village, Mohali. Between April and September 2022, the company transferred ₹7.61 crore to Mann’s account, believing the funds would be used to buy land from various individuals, including Daljeet Singh, Kasturi Lal, Rajwant Kaur, Bhupinder Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Daljit Singh, Gurdeep Katin, Baljinder Singh, Harmit Singh, Harpreet Kaur and Manjeet Kaur. The complainant alleged that Mann reportedly shared copies of several “Agreements to Sell” to maintain the company’s confidence and continued to seek further funds. However, the promised sale deeds and registries never materialised, and when the complainant began pressing for the execution of legal transfers, Mann allegedly stopped responding altogether.

The company alleges that of the ₹7.61 crore paid, nearly ₹4.55 crore has been outrightly siphoned off under the pretence of earnest money and land purchase arrangements.

Based on the complaint, police have booked Meetinder Singh Mann and nine others under Sections 406(criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant superintendent of police Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that further investigation is underway and the police are in the process of verifying the financial trail and identifying all involved.