Telangana hands over probe into Kaleshwaram dam project to CBI

The Telangana government has issued orders handing over a probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime to the CBI. The Telangana government shall extend all necessary cooperation to the CBI for an investigation into the allegations, an NDSA report said.(ANI file photo)

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project issue in the Legislative Assembly on Monday after a marathon debate on the judicial commission's report on the project.

In view of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report, the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, the decision taken in the Legislative Assembly in the matter of construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project and sinking of piers, resulting in huge financial loss to the state exchequer, the government of Telangana has decided to entrust investigation into the matter to CBI, according to the Government Order (GO) dated September 1.

The Telangana government shall extend all necessary cooperation to the CBI for an investigation into the allegations, it said.

The government published a notification about the government according consent to the CBI in Telangana for conducting investigation into the allegations of irregularities in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwarm project against all the accused persons, including public servants and private persons, companies, in relaxation of the orders issued in 2022 (during the previous BRS regime when consent was withdrawn).

Revanth Reddy had said in the assembly that it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different central and state government departments and agencies are involved in the project.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages, built during the previous BRS regime, became a major issue in the 2023 Assembly election.