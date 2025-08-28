Lord Ganesh idol styled as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy becomes the highlight of Hyderabad pandal

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is marked with creativity, as people across India make idols in unique styles. This year in Hyderabad, one idol has become the talk of the town because of its special design. The idol has been created under the theme “Telangana Rising".(ANI)

A Lord Ganesh idol styled as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation.

The figure of Lord Ganesh has been dressed in clothes linked to the Chief Minister. The idol wears a crisp white shirt and black trousers, paired with a green shawl draped neatly over the shoulder.

The styling is said to have been inspired by a well-known photograph of Revanth Reddy taken during his padayatra.

Speaking to ANI, Mettu Sai Kumar said, "This time, we adopted Telangana's development ideology and the CM's vision, Revanth Reddy. The idea is to showcase Telangana's progress and development with the theme Telangana Rising".

69-ft Ganesh idol installed at Khairatabad pandal:

This year, the biggest attraction of Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana has been the giant Ganesh idol at Khairatabad pandal, Hyderabad.

Standing 69 feet tall, the idol, named ‘Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati’, spreads prayers for peace and happiness across the world, organisers said.

The government and police made elaborate arrangements, including for security, to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

After nine days, idols will be submerged in Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies across Hyderabad.