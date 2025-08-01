Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Telangana High Court quashes defamation case against Revanth Reddy

PTI |
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 05:26 pm IST

The BJP accused him of false claims about constitutional amendments, prompting earlier summons from the Special JFCM, which the court had previously suspended.

The Telangana High Court on Friday quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in connection with a speech delivered by him during the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2024 after a BJP leader accused him of making false and baseless allegations against the saffron party.

The BJP leader had stated that the statement was misleading and false, and that it had defamed the party and its workers.(AICC via PTI)
The High Court allowed the petition filed by Revanth Reddy seeking to quash proceedings against him in the case pending trial before a Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases (designated MP-MLA court) here.

Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu had earlier filed a complaint in the special court accusing Revanth Reddy of making statements during an LS election meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4, 2024 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and abolish reservations.

The BJP leader had stated that the statement was misleading and false, and that it had defamed the party and its workers. The Special JFCM for Excise cases in August 2024 has issued summons to Revanth Reddy asking him to appear personally before it.

The Chief Minister subsequently approached the High Court challenging the complaint and to stay the proceedings initiated against him. The High Court had earlier granted him exemption from personal appearance before the trial court.

