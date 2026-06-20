The Telangana high court on Thursday directed the Centre and the state governments to trace the whereabouts of an 18-year-old engineering student from Hyderabad who had been missing in Finland for the last 45 days, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Telangana HC directs Centre, state to locate missing Hyderabad student in Finland

Gujja Manideep Reddy, who went to Finland in 2025 to pursue engineering at the University of Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT), had his last conversation with his family on May 5 when he went to buy some snacks at a bakery, according the father, G Muthyam Reddy. “He asked for some money, which my wife, Mamata, had sent to him online. After that he did not contact us. All our attempts to reach him since then have failed,” he said.

Muthyam Reddy told reporters that he had moved the high court after all his attempts to approach Indian Embassy and Finnish authorities allegedly failed to make headway in tracing him.

Acting on a petition filed by the parents, who are the residents of Vaidehi Nagar Colony in Vanasthalipuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the central government and Telangana police to file their responses on the steps taken so far to trace the missing student.

Notices were also issued to the Indian embassy in Helsinki and its consular wing and other authorities concerned to know what diplomatic, administrative and other efforts to locate the whereabouts of Manideep Reddy. The matter has been posted to June 24, a police officer said.

Appearing for the Union external affairs ministry, standing counsel NVR Rajya Lakshmi told the high court that a missing person case had been registered with local police in Finland and that an investigation was underway. “The ministry is following up the matter,” she said.

According to Muthyam Reddy, the information shared by Finnish police indicates that Manideep travelled nearly 100 kilometres away from his residence, which he shared with a friend, before investigators lost track of his movements. His last known location was reported at a K-Market store in Helsinki.

“Despite inquiries with his roommates, friends and university authorities, no reliable information regarding his whereabouts has emerged,” he said.

Muthyam Reddy also asked that Finnish authorities be directed to examine digital, financial, academic, transportation and surveillance records that could help trace him, along with periodic updates on the investigation.