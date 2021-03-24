Telangana leads list of states where private hospitals contributed maximum to Covid-19 vaccination drive

Private hospitals in Telangana have contributed to almost half (49.84 per cent) of the cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations done in the state so far, data shared by the central government showed. Delhi followed closely with 46.34 per cent doses inoculated in private facilities and in Punjab the contribution is almost 38.48 per cent, according to the data.

In a press briefing, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday shared a list of 13 states and Union territories along with the share of doses administered in private facilities. Data shared by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan showed that in six states or UTs over 30 per cent of the doses were administered in private facilities and the contribution was less than 20 per cent in Uttarakhand (19.76 per cent) and Puducherry (19.54 per cent).

Also read | Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra, Punjab is of grave concern: Centre

According to the list, private hospitals accounted for 35.53 per cent of vaccinations in Mizoram, 31.31 per cent in Karnataka, 30.63 per cent in Goa, 29.5 per cent in Maharashtra, 27.87 per cent in Manipur, 26.79 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 25.96 per cent in Maharashtra, 21.24 per cent in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the health secretary also said that more than 50 million vaccine doses were administered in the country as of 10am on Wednesday. He also announced that from April 1, all citizens above 45 years of age would be eligible to get the vaccine. Currently, all citizens above 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities are being inoculated along with healthcare and frontline workers in the country.

Also read | Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 5,185 Covid-19 cases

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16 and entered the second phase on March 1 when private hospitals were roped in to enhance the vaccine coverage of the program. While the vaccine would be administered free of cost in the government facilities, private Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVC) were asked not to charge more than ₹250 per beneficiary (Rs. 150 per dose and ₹100 operational charges).