Telangana municipal election results: Congress leads in 430 wards, BRS in 222; BJP at third spot

Congress took an early lead in the Telangana Municipal Corporation elections as counting began at 8 am on Friday. Out of 116 municipalities, the party has won 37 so far, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has secured 7. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu gets an ink mark on his finger as he cast his vote for the municipal corporation elections at the Indira Dairy polling station within Madhira Municipality, in Khammam on Wednesday.

Results from the remaining civic bodies are still being tabulated. Among the seven municipal corporations, Congress has won one to date.

Police and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have put counting arrangements in place at centres across Telangana.

Here are the top points: