Telangana people unhappy, dejected with KCR govt: Thakur

Ahead of a key BJP meeting in Hyderabad, union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said people of Telangana are unhappy and dejected with the TRS government there and expressed confidence that his party will win the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state.

The BJP is drawing a lot of support in the state, with many people joining it and many others set to join the party in coming months, Thakur told reporters.

The central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi has started many development projects in Telangana but their execution is in the hands of the state dispensation, the senior BJP leader noted. The Modi government has made a lot of contribution to every state’s development, he said.

“People of the state are unhappy and dejected with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

The BJP national executive, a key organisational body of the party, will be meeting for two days in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. Its members include PM Modi and other senior leaders of the party drawn from across the country. Modi will also be speaking at a public meeting on July 3 soon after the party’s conclave ends, highlighting the BJP’s efforts to expand its footprint in a state where it has gained strength since 2019.

Telangana is slated for the assembly polls by the next year end.

Meanwhile BJP OBC morcha national president K Laxman said, “People are fed up with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government and are looking for a change and thus supporting the BJP. People are looking for a double-engine government in the state.”

“On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting,” Laxman said.

“Hundreds of people have sacrificed their lives for the separate state and BJP played a major role in fulfilling their wish. It’s our responsibility to develop the state. We are in power in the Central government. We are working towards the development of Telangana,” the BJP leader said.