Telangana Police to further probe into Rohith Vemula case amid row over closure report

The Telangana Police have ordered further probe into the Rohith Vemula suicide case, saying that a petition would be filed in the court seeking a probe. The decision came a day after the deceased’s mother and brother expressed doubts about the closure report filed by the police earlier in the day, which said that Vemula was “not a Dalit”, and he died by suicide as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered. The suicide of Rohith Vemula, a student at the University of Hyderabad, in 2016, triggered protests against caste bias across India. (Hindustan Times)

On doubts raised by Vemula's family, the Telangana Director General of Police released a statement saying they have decided to investigate the case further.

"As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of the deceased Rohith Vemula on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in the Court concerned requesting the Hon’ble Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case," news agency ANI quoted DGP Telangana Ravi Gupta as saying.

"The Investigation Officer in the case was Asst. Commissioner of Police, Madhapur and the final closure report in the case was prepared last year i.e. before November 2023 itself based on the investigation conducted. The final closure report was officially filed in the jurisdictional court on 21.03.2024 by the Investigation Officer," the top official added.

Earlier on Friday, the family of Vemula announced that they would challenge the closure report filed by the police and would file a petition seeking further investigation in the suicide case.

Rohith's brother Raja Vemula said that the Telangana high court gave them the option to file a ‘protest petition’ in the lower court, adding that he and other members of the family are planning to meet chief minister Revanth Reddy, reported PTI.

Rohith, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, sparking national outrage. The incident took place a year after Hyderabad University reportedly stopped paying his fellowship, and a few months later, he was suspended after getting involved in a fight with some ABVP members.

What's in the closure report?

The closure report in the Vemula suicide case filed by the Telangana Police claimed that Vermula was “not a Dalit”, and he died by suicide as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

“In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution,” the report said.

The report further gave a clean chit to Bandaru Dattatreya, member of legislative council N Ramachander Rao, then vice-chancellor of Hyderabad Central University Appa Rao, ABVP leader and women and child development minister Smriti Irani.

How is Bandaru Dattatreya, HCU VC involved in the case?

After a group of 'Dalit' students including Vemula got in a fight with ABVP students in 2015, Bandaru Dattatreya wrote to the HRD ministry saying that the university was a mute spectator of the incident. Days before his suicide, Vemula wrote a letter to Vice Chancellor Appa Rao claiming harassment for being a Dalit student. The then HRD minister Smriti Irani in her press conference after Rohith Vemula's suicide said he was not a Dalit.