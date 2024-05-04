 Rohith Vemula's family to challenge police's ‘not Dalit’ closure report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohith Vemula's family to challenge police's ‘not Dalit’ closure report

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Rohith, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, sparking national outrage on the account of caste atrocity.

The family of Rohith Vermula, who died by suicide in 2016, has announced they will challenge the Telangana police's closure report in the case on Friday. According to reports, Vermula's family will file a petition in court to seek further investigation.

Telangana Police closed Rohith Vemula suicide case and said there was not abutment to his suicide. (HT File Photo)
Telangana Police closed Rohith Vemula suicide case and said there was not abutment to his suicide. (HT File Photo)

Rohith Vermula's brother Raja Vermula on Friday said that the Telangana high court gave them the option to file a ‘protest petition’ in the lower court, adding that he and other members of the family are planning to meet Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, reported PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: ‘No case of suicide abetment’: What BJP said on Rohith Vemula death case closure

Hitting out at the closure report, Raja said, “Whether Rohith belonged to the Scheduled Caste community or not should come from the district collector of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh…How can the police say he was not an SC?”

Rohith, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, sparking national outrage. The incident took place a year after Hyderabad University reportedly stopped paying his fellowship. He was later suspended after getting involved in a fight with some ABVP members.

What did the Telangana police closure report say?

The Telangana police on Friday closed the suicide case, giving a clean chit to then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, member of legislative council N Ramachander Rao, then vice-chancellor of Hyderabad Central University Appa Rao, ABVP leader and women and child development minister Smriti Irani. The report claimed that Vermula was “not a Dalit”, and he died by suicide as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

“In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution,” the report said.

“The deceased had multiple issues worrying him, which could have driven him to commit suicide," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rohith Vemula's family to challenge police's ‘not Dalit’ closure report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On