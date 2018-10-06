Telangana polls: An acid test for KCR’s popularity, opposition alliance’s strategy

The December 7 elections to the Telangana assembly will be an acid test for chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who rode to power in 2014 as the lone champion of the Telangana cause.

Since then, KCR – as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo is popularly known – has dominated the political arena. Though the TRS got a wafer-thin majority in 2014 with just 63 of 119 assembly seats, he managed to engineer defections from opposition parties and increase its strength to 90.

KCR implemented his agenda of rebuilding a new Telangana and started schemes in the irrigation, agriculture, education and infrastructure sectors. Then, when the situation appeared very conducive for him, he surprised everybody by dissolving the assembly on September 6, almost nine months before its term ends. He blamed the dissolution on the opposition parties making corruption allegations against his government.

Though almost absent for the last four years, the Congress appears to have resurrected itself in the past year by holding rallies and bus yatras against the government. But it knows it cannot take on KCR alone. So, it has mooted a grand alliance with other opposition parties. As of now, the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samithi have signed up.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a force to reckon with in Telangana. It is facing an identity crisis, besides the suspicion of having a secret understanding with the TRS. Similarly, the MIM is confined to the old city and has been maintaining a friendly relationship with the TRS.

Political columnist and author Sriram Karri says it is going to be a battle between KCR on one side and the entire opposition on the other. “It is going to be a verdict on KCR’s performance as the first chief minister and how effectively he could deliver the promises made before 2014. It will be interesting to watch how an unusual alliance of opposition parties will take on this mighty leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana PCC election coordination committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy expressed surprise that the state elections were announced before the high court gave its verdict on discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

Main issues

Development: The TRS is banking on several social schemes and irrigation projects to return to power, including money before sowing of crops called Rythu Bima, Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak etc. The opposition has accused him of failure to fulfil the promises.

Unemployment: The opposition has claimed that the KCR?regime has failed to provide jobs to youth. KCR has countered this saying infrastructure development has created thousands of jobs.

Land reform: The TRS government had started a programme to provide three acres to three lakh landless Dalit families. But land has been provided to about 5,000 families only. The opposition says the scheme is a failure but the government claims it is a work in progress.

Main players

K Chandrasekhar Rao: The only star campaigner for the TRS. Draws crowds with speeches attacking the opposition in Telangana slang.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy: Pradesh Congress Committee president, who is leading the opposition campaign. Not a great orator but can effectively make his point.

A Revanth Reddy: PCC working president who is a powerful speaker. Has been tearing into KCR and his family, exposing alleged corruption.

M Kodandaram: Heads Telangana Jana Samithi. Former Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman who spearheaded the movement for a separate Telangana. Has a following among students, unemployed youth and farmers.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 22:58 IST