Home / India News / Telangana rains: CM KCR writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore for relief work

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, October 15, 2020.
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, October 15, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the state has suffered losses of Rs 5,000 crore due to the heavy rainfall and flash floods and has urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately to support the relief and rehabilitation works in process.

Rao also held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to take stock of flood situation in the state. The chief minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Incessant rain wreaked havoc in Telangana and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The excessive rains flooded the state’s capital Hyderabad, the home of major IT companies.

PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation with CM Rao, assured the state that all possible support and help in relief and rescue operations.

“Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

As many as nine people were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Hyderabad and 10 others died from electrocution and drowning caused by intense rains, according to AFP. Many stranded people were evacuated from different parts of Telangana and rushed to safety spot.

