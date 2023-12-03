Telangana results 2023: Winner list from JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, AndoIe assembly seats.
The Telangana were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and Andole assembly constituencies.
Results for Zaheerabad area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|JukkaI
|Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota
|INC
|Banswada
|Srinivas Reddy Parige
|BRS
|Yellareddy
|K. Madan Mohan Rao
|INC
|Kamareddy
|K Venkata Ramana Reddy
|BJP
|Zaheerabad
|Koninty Manik Rao
|BRS
|Narayankhed
|Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy
|INC
|AndoIe
|C. Damodar Rajanarsimha
|INC
2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|JukkaI
|Hanmanth Shinde
|TRS
|Banswada
|Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
|TRS
|YeIIareddy
|Jajala Surender
|INC
|Kamareddy
|Alpesh Khodaji Thakor
|INC
|Zaheerabad
|Koninty Manik Rao
|TRS
|Narayankhed
|Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji
|BJP
|AndoIe
|Kranthi Kiran Chanti
|TRS
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 05:00 PM IST
INC secures three seats
Indian National Congress secures three seats in Zaheerabad constituency, Telangana.Dec 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST
BJP's Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy
BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy leading with a whopping 2000+ votes, leaving behind CM candidate A. Revanth ReddyDec 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST
BJP's Ramana Reddy inching towards the lead in Kamareddy
BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy is inching towards the lead for the Kamareddy constituency. Trailing behind wid only 293 votes. A. Revanth Reddy still holds the lead.Dec 03, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota secures Jukkal seatDec 03, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Congress dominating Telangana: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
“We are in the leading position in Telangana and there are some variations in Chhattisgarh,” says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI).Dec 03, 2023 01:43 PM IST
Who is A. Revanth Reddy?
Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri constituency, Reddy was a two-time MLA in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh assembly in 2009 and Telangana assembly in 2014.
Reddy is seen as a frontrunner for the CM post if the Congress marks victory in the state elections.
The 54-year-old leader earned several critics within the party ranks after he seemingly changed the style of functioning as a state Congress chief…Read More.Dec 03, 2023 12:58 PM IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao giving a tough fight to Revanth
BJP's K. Chandrasekhar Rao throws a tough fight to Congress's CM candidate A. Revanth Reddy.Dec 03, 2023 12:53 PM IST
A. Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy and Kodangal
KCR maintains a lead in Gajwel, his stronghold, while potential CM candidate A. Revanth Reddy is also leading in both Kamareddy and Kodangal constituencies.Dec 03, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Celebration taking place outside the residence of A. Revanth Reddy
Supporters and workers of the Congress are rejoicing at A. Revathi Reddy's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday as he leads in the Kamaraddy constituency.Dec 03, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Potential CM candidate Anumula Revanth Reddy leads
As vote counting has commenced in Kamareddy, Telangana. Early trends indicate that Anumula Revanth Reddy of the INC is in the lead, while Kotagiri Srinivas of YUGTP is presently in second place…Read MoreDec 03, 2023 10:26 AM IST
BRS's Koninty Manik Rao leads
BRS candidate Koninty Manik Rao is presently leading over VTRP candidate Navodaya Sidhu as the counting process continues in Zaheerabad.Dec 03, 2023 09:33 AM IST
K Kavitha leaves for CM camp
Telangana BRS MLC K Kavitha has left for the CM camp office from her residence in Hyderabad as the counting of votes is underway in the state…Read More.Dec 03, 2023 09:24 AM IST
INC leading with 61 seats in Telangana
INC is leading with 62 seats whereas BRS sits at 33.Dec 03, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Counting has begun
Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.Dec 03, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Number of voters appeared in Zaheerabad
The Zahirabad seat in Telangana saw elections on November 30, 2023, recording a voter turnout of 76.72%.Dec 01, 2023 06:38 PM IST
