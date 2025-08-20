Telangana traffic cop flung into air after speeding scooter hits him at toll plaza; seriously injured

A traffic police constable received serious injuries after getting hit by a scooter at a toll plaza in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday when the rider was signaled to stop during routine checking. Police identified the accused as Vishal, a resident of Hyderabad.(Video grab from X/@NewsMeter_In)

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place at around 6:30 pm at the Pantangi Toll Plaza, according to an indiatoday.in report.

CCTV footage, said to be of the incident, showed the speeding scooter ramming into the police constable, throwing him in the air.

Constable Asif sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital(Video grab from X/@NewsMeter_In)

Traffic police constable Asif, who was on duty, had signaled the scooter rider to stop during routine checking of vehicles coming from Vijayawada towards Hyderabad. After ramming into him, the rider sped away.

Constable Asif sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the report said.

Police identified the accused as Vishal, a resident of Hyderabad.

In an unrelated incident, a woman police constable was killed and two other officers sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV mowed them down during a vehicle checking drive in Patna in the early hours of June 12.

The vehicle involved in the incident bore a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag.

The deceased, 25-year-old Komal Kumari, belonged to Nalanda district and was attached to Dial 112, the emergency response unit of Bihar Police, according to The Hindu.