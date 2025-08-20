Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'attack' sparks huge row, BJP sees ‘political conspiracy’. How AAP, Congress reacted

Shortly after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunwai at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday, leaders across the political spectrum condemned the incident, even as sharp blame games erupted. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the accused Rajesh Bhaiji and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged a “political conspiracy” behind the attack. “I condemn the attack on the chief minister during today's Jan Sunvai. Our CM worries for Delhi day and night, and anyone can come and meet the CM at her residence. This is a conspiracy by rivals. They can't tolerate that a CM remains amid the public for hours, that she meets people at her residence. So, there seems to be a political conspiracy behind this. Delhi Police is investigating this. All facts will come out,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a video statement.

The Delhi Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Bhaiji from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been detained and is being interrogated. Senior officials, including the DCP North and Commissioner SBK Singh, visited the spot. Security has been tightened at the chief minister's camp office and the ministry of home affairs has been informed.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendraa Sachdeva said Rekha Gupta’s condition is “stable” and that doctors have examined her.

“During Jan Sunvai this morning, The CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs,” he told reporters.

Another Delhi minister Kapil Mishra termed the incident a “cowardly act”. “The attempt to attack Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing is a cowardly act. Those who are afraid of the Ayushman Card, Devi buses, improving sewer systems, and the cleaning of the Yamuna... they are now resorting to such tactics. The determined government, chosen by the people's mandate, will neither bow nor stop for the sake of Delhi's development,” Kapil Mishra said in a post on X.

What AAP said

The Aam Aadmi Party condemned the attack on Rekha Gupta. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

"I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Condemning the attack on her successor, Atishi echoed similar views as the AAP supremo.

"The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is space for dissent and opposition, but none for violence," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She expressed hope that Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. "I also wish that the chief minister is completely safe," she added in the post.

Former Delhi minister and AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said all parties should unequivocally condemn such acts.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy. We fully slam this incident. Whenever former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, BJP spokespersons said that people were angry and hence the incidents happened. We are showing a big heart. The people of Delhi are unhappy with Gupta but violence is not the solution. Any kind of violence is not justified," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

How Congress reacted

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticised the attack and called it extremely sad.

"It is condemnable that the chief minister was attacked. This also exposes the fact that women are not safe in Delhi. People come here for safety. The police should wake up and address the issue of women's safety," he added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari too condemned the attack but targeted the BJP. “This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated. But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done. But I want to make one thing clear: if this attack has happened, then I definitely condemn it and want action to be taken against the culprit,” he told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)