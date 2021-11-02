Home / India News / Telangana: TRS gains slender lead of 162 votes over BJP in Huzurabad
Telangana: TRS gains slender lead of 162 votes over BJP in Huzurabad

  • After the initial three rounds of counting, the BJP leader was maintaining a lead by more than 1,600 votes.
The exercise began Tuesday morning at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar.(HTPhotos)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 02:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav secured a slender lead over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday as counting of votes is underway for the Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana. Yadav gained a lead of 162 votes after the eighth round of counting.

After the initial three rounds of counting, the BJP leader was maintaining a lead by more than 1,600 votes. According to the Election Commission, Rajender has garnered 27,225 till 1:40 pm.

Click here for live updates on bypoll counting

The counting of votes began at around 8am and the voting was held on October 30. The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds, according to officials. The exercise began Tuesday morning at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar.

Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Rajender and Venkat Balmoori of Congress who is trailing with 992 votes.

