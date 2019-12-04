Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:38 IST

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders constituting a fast-track court for conducting a speedy trial into the last week’s horrific rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor that triggered nationwide outrage.

According to the orders issued by Telangana law secretary A Santosh Reddy, the first additional district and sessions judge court, Mahbubnagar, has been designated as a special court to fast-track the case of the rape and murder of the veterinarian, who has now been named as ‘Disha.’

The constitution of the fast-track court follows a letter written by the Law department to Registrar of the state high court on Monday in accordance with the announcement by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Within 24 hours, the high court gave its consent for setting up of the special court.

Also Watch l Hyderabad rape shocker: Jaya Bachchan says accused should be lynched

An official of the law department familiar with the development said the government would ensure that the trial would be completed within 45 days and stringent punishment would be awarded to the accused.

He pointed out that in a similar case of rape and murder of a nine-month old baby in Warangal in June this year, a fast track court completed the trial within 48 days and sentenced the 28-year old accused to death. The high court later commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

The case of rape and murder of “Disha” was registered at Shadnagar police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate, as the body was recovered under its limits on Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Cyberabad police arrested all the four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu — and produced them in the Shadnagar court on Saturday. They were sent to 14-day judicial remand and were later shifted to Cherlapalli Central Prison the same night.