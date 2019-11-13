e-paper
Telecom operators told to clear dues within 3 months as per SC order: Report

The Department of Telecommunications has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.
The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

The Supreme Court in its last month’s ruling said, “We give three months’ time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported.” “...you are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019 and submit the requisite documents to ensure the compliance within the stipulated timeframe,” said a notice which is received by the source.

According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore. As per DoT’s estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group is Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore.

Companies under insolvency like Reliance Communications and Aircel have dues outstanding worth Rs 32,403.47 crore and companies under liquidation Rs 943 crore.

India News