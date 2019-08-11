Telugu doctor falls to death in Kulu as paragliding parachute snaps

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:04 IST

A 24-year-old physiotherapist from Hyderabad fell to his death from a hillock while paragliding in Kulu of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, his family members said.

Lakka Chandrasekhar Reddy, a resident of Mohan Nagar Colony near Nagole on the city outskirts, who had been to Kulu and Manali along with three friends on a pleasure trip, attempted paragliding in the mountains at around 2 pm.

“He took off from a hillock with the help of an operator but the parachute snapped as they were coming down. He fell from a height of at least 100 ft and hit the ground resulting in severe injuries. The operator also suffered a fracture, ” his friend Vishal, who accompanied Reddy on the trip, said.

His friends, with the help of locals rushed Reddy to Lady Willingdon Hospital in Manali. But, doctors declared him brought dead,” Vishal said.

Reddy and his friends left for a Kulu-Manali trip on Thursday. “We originally planned to go holidaying in April but postponed it due to a death in my family,” Vishal said.

Reddy’s younger sister Uma Reddy told reporters that their family, which originally hails from Kothapalli village of Nandyal block in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, has been staying in Hyderabad for the last few years as her brother was pursuing his post-graduation in physiotherapy at a corporate hospital.

After completing his course, he recently joined a private hospital as a physiotherapist. “He has been the only bread winner for the family. He was a fun-loving person and kind-hearted. We never expected that he would meet with such a tragic death,” Uma said.

Reddy’s family members met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and sought his help to bring the mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

