News / India News / Telugu film actor Chandra Mohan dies at 80

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Nov 11, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Chandra Mohan, whose original name is Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao, was also a cousin of veteran director and Dada Sahab Phalke award winner K Vishwanath

Popular Telugu film actor Chandra Mohan, who acted in 932 films including the main lead in 150 movies, died of a brief illness at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, his family members said.

He was born on May 23, 1943 at Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. (HT photo sourced)
He was 80. He is survived by his wife wife, Jalandhara, and two daughters.

“He had been ailing for quite some time due to age-related issues and he passed away at around 9:45am at Apollo Hospitals,” a family member told reporters, adding that his last rites will be performed in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chandra Mohan, whose original name is Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao, was also a cousin of veteran director and Dada Sahab Phalke award winner K Vishwanath, who passed away in February this year. He is also closely related to popular playback singer late S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Born on May 23, 1943 at Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Chandra Mohan was introduced to the Telugu film industry through the film “Rangula Ratnam” in 1966 for which he had bagged the state government’s Nandi award for best actor.

In 1968, he starred in Sukha Duhkalu, as the caring brother of Vanisri, for which he received awards.

Since then, he had acted in several films such as Padaharella Vayasu, Siri Siri Muvva, Seethaamalakshmi, Radha Kalyanam, Shankarabharanam and Chandamama Raave.

He won two Filmfare awards and several awards from the state government for the best actor and character artiste.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

