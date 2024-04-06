Bengaluru: Temperature to soar till Ugadi, rainfall after festival, says IMD

Residents of Bengaluru can anticipate relief from the heat as light to moderate showers are forecasted after the Ugadi festival on April 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, adding that with temperatures in the tech capital soaring above 35 degrees Celsius, the mercury is expected to climb further until Ugadi. Chikkamagaluru: Residents carry pots after collecting drinking water amidst ongoing water crisis, in Chikkamagaluru, on Friday. (PTI)

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms across Bengaluru in the second week of April, with rains likely to persist until the end of the month.

A senior IMD scientist said, “The city might experience light rains starting from Ugadi, with the intensity expected to escalate during that week. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also anticipated across the city in the latter half of April.”

However, the scorching temperatures are unlikely to relent until the festival.

“Bengaluru recorded 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, three degrees above the April average. The temperature is projected to rise further by the weekend leading up to the festival,” he added.

Meanwhile, temperatures continue to soar in many parts of Karnataka, resulting in 521 reported cases of heatstroke and two fatalities since March, according to government officials.

Bagalkote and Kalaburagi districts each reported one heatstroke-related death between March 1 and April 3. Districts such as Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, and Mandya are the worst affected by the ongoing heatwave conditions, reporting 102, 69, 56, and 54 suspected heatstroke cases, respectively.

The Karnataka state disaster management authority has released a set of guidelines in anticipation of a heatwave in the state in the next few days, as per an IMD forecast.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the state government said the IMD predicted a heatwave indicating above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country.

The circular advised people to remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between noon and 3 pm. It urged people to drink plenty of water regularly, wear light-coloured and cotton clothes, use goggles and an umbrella/hat, and avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and other carbonated drinks that can dehydrate the body.

The circular recommended keeping pets in the shade and providing them with plenty of water to drink, among other measures. It directed people to see a doctor if they feel dizzy or sick due to soaring temperatures.